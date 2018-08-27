2 white sharks tagged off Nauset Beach

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tagged a white shark off Nauset Beach on Monday. Courtesy Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tagged their tenth and eleventh white sharks of the season Monday, both off Nauset Beach in Orleans.

An 11-foot white shark was tagged about 100 yards offshore in the area of the beach parking lot, according to a post on the organization’s Twitter page.

Then, less than an hour later, a 9-foot white shark was tagged about a quarter-mile off Nauset Spit.

