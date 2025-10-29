WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women are facing a number of charges after a market melee in West Bridgewater over the weekend.

The alarming assault took place inside a Market Basket location in the that town; the two women were seen on video being confronted by store staff, who they they hit and shouted at.

Officials said the two women were confronted by employees after they were observed attempting to conceal high price items like prime rib, lobster meat, and truffle butter, which was when people inside the store started recording the confrontation.

Olivia Byrd, 37, of Quincy, and Rahjane Byrd, 28, of Hyde Park, were arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, shoplifting, and disorderly conduct, officials said.

Both were arraigned in Brockton District Court on Monday and released on personal recognizance.

