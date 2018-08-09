2 women arrested on drug charges in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women are facing drug charges after a months-long investigation into narcotics sales in Littleton landed them behind bars Thursday, officials said.

Katherine Shipton, 40, of Shirley, has been charged with trafficking in cocaine and failure to stop for police, while Dawn Flynn, 47, of Ayer, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug (cocaine) and possession with intent to distribute a Class A Drug (heroin), according to a press release issued Thursday by the Littleton Police Department.

Police say the arrests were a result of an extensive investigation by Littleton detectives into drug activity at 188 Littleton Road in Ayer, which is located near the Littleton-Ayer town line.

Littleton police conducted surveillance of 188 Littleton Road and arrested Shipton and Flynn in separate motor vehicle stops as they left the home.

Shipton was pulled over and arrested about 12:30 p.m. after leading police on a brief pursuit on King Street in Littleton, police said.

A search of her vehicle allegedly revealed more than 40 grams of cocaine and several hundred dollars in cash.

About two hours later, Flynn was also stopped on King Street, and police say a search of her car yielded four grams of heroin, one gram of cocaine, and cash.

Both women are expected to be arraigned Friday in Ayer District Court.

