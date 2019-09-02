2 women die after Everett triple-decker goes up in flames

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women died after an Everett triple-decker went up in flames late Sunday night, officials said.
Crews battling the large fire on Madison Avenue around 11:45 p.m. found the two deceased victims on the second-floor of the home, according to Everett Fire Chief Anthony Carli.
Their identities have not been released but they have been removed from the triple-decker, Carli added.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury to his knee.
Three families were displaced and are being helped out by the American Red Cross.
The home is believed to be a total loss, Carli said.
The cause remains under investigation.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)