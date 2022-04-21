BOSTON (WHDH) - Two women said they were just trying to heat up their dinner when a bullet whizzed through their Mission Hill apartment.

Boston police officers were called to the scene on Fisher Avenue Thursday night for reports of the wild incident. Upon their arrival, they found a bullet that had come through a window and lodged in the adjacent wall of the third-story apartment.

“Both of us were in front of the microwave waiting for that burrito and the moment I opened up the door … there’s like this loud noise,” resident Gabriele Gucagaite said.

“I turned around because something hit my back, and there was a hole in the window, and there was a hole in the wall,” said Kathryn Cleary, who also lives in the building. “Put two and two together and it’s like a bullet!

No injuries have been reported and it is unclear if investigators have identified any possible suspects.

No further details were released.

