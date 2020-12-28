NEWARK, N.J. (WHDH) — Two women are facing charges after they allegedly hosted hundreds of people at a makeshift bar in Newark, New Jersey over the weekend.

Detectives investigating reports of a large party at a warehouse on Libella Court around 12 a.m. Sunday found Denisse Tinizaray, 26, and Katherine Tinizaray, 28, both of Newark, selling alcohol, along with more than 200 patrons eating, drinking and participating in illegal gambling, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Neither of the women behind the makeshift bar were able to produce the appropriate paperwork proving they held a license to sell alcohol, the department added.

Both women were arrested and are facing charges of maintaining an illegal alcohol establishment, illegal possession of alcohol and illegal sale of alcohol.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)