2 women hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on Route 1 in Saugus left two women seriously injured Friday, officials said.

Troopers responding to the highway’s northbound ramp from the Lynn Fells Parkway for a report of a crash just before 1:30 p.m. found a pair of smashed up vehicles and debris scattered all over the road, state police said.

Both drivers, ages 46 and 47, were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene has since been cleared.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

