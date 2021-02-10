2 women rush to save elderly neighbor after seeing him collapse outside Southie home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A doorbell camera in South Boston caught the harrowing moment a pair of South Boston roommates rushed to help a man who collapsed near their apartment.

Grace Goodfellow said she was looking out her window when she saw her elderly neighbor start to stumble in the street.

“I thought he had just fallen, I didn’t think he was that severely injured,” she said.

When she ran outside to help, she found him fighting for his life and her training as an EMT kicked in.

“He quickly lost consciousness while in my arms,” she recalled. “I can’t even describe the emotions I was feeling. I just went with my instincts and started assessing him and trying to help him as best I can.”

Her roommate, Kayla Kaufmann is a recent graduate of the Tufts Physician Assistant Program and also rushed to the man’s aid.

“We realized soon then that he needed CPR. So we started alternating pressure points,” Kaufmann said.

For several minutes the two kept the 89-year-old man alive. Passersby pitched in however they could.

“The Uber driver and the FedEx driver that were on scene, they stayed by to help any way they could,” Goodfellow said. “Our other neighbor came out with a huge blanket to cover this poor guy and try to keep him warm. So everyone just kind of came together to work as a team.”

When the first responders arrived they were able to restore a pulse. The man is now in the hospital in critical condition but still alive thanks to the efforts of his neighbors.

Kaufmann said they were, “just glad we could at least give him the best chance that we could. We’re just praying for his family.”

