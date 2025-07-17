BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater police say they pursuing animal cruelty charges against two women who are accused of leaving two dogs in a hot car for over an hour and a half Wednesday.

Police say the temperature inside the car was at least 130 degrees.

Investigators say both dogs were found dead outside a condo building on Heather Lane.

Police say the dogs had also been living in unsanitary conditions inside the home.

“Once they discovered what had taken place, they took both dogs out of the car, hosed them down, and tried to revive the dogs, but they were deceased,” police said. “And that’s what neighbors had witnessed and what officers saw when they arrived on scene.”

Both woman will be called to court at a later date.

