2 women sought in armed robbery for oxycodone pills at Methuen pharmacy

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two women accused of robbing a pharmacy in Methuen at gunpoint, demanding oxycodone pills Monday night.

A surveillance camera captured the two suspects walking into a Rite Aid on Pleasant Street before one of them brandished a black handgun and told a pharmacist to hand over oxycodone, according to Methuen Police Capt. Randy Haggar.

“The pharmacist did comply, gave them approximately 100 pills and they left the store,” Haggar added.

The two women fled in a car.

Nobody was hurt but Haggar says Methuen police were concerned about the clerks who had to deal with this situation.

“Obviously the clerks were very upset and we’ve actually called in some counseling for them,” Haggar said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen police.

