SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Salem, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women accused of stealing a purse from a restaurant.

The theft happened on April 21 at the restaurant Tomo Hibachi.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the theft is asked to call 603-890-2322. Tips can also be sent to the department on Facebook.

