2 Worcester men arrested on gun, drug charges

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Two Worcester men were arrested on gun and drug charges after marijuana and a loaded gun were found during a traffic stop Monday, police said.

Jonathan Serrano, 24 and Alberto Cordero, were arrested about 7:50 p.m. after officers pulled over the car they were traveling in on Allen Street, Worcester police said.

During a search of the vehicle, police found drug paraphernalia, a large bag of marijuana, and a loaded Smith and Wesson .380 semi-automatic handgun with a laser sight.

Serrano and Cordero were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID Card and improper storage of a firearm.

Both men were expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Worcester District Court.

