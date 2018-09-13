2 Worcester men charged with sexually abusing 2 teens

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Two Worcester men appeared in front of a judge Thursday after they were charged with sexually abusing two 17-year-old girls.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney, 43-year-old Genaro Cabeza and 39-year-old Richard Saya sexually assaulted two 17-year-old girls.

Cabeza is being held without bail on charges of rape, sexual conduct for a fee with a child under 18 and providing alcohol to a minor.

Saya is similarly charged and is accused of trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

He is being held on $50,000 bail.

If he posts bail, Saya will be placed under house arrest and has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims.

Saya was arrested Wednesday night by Worcester Police after a traffic stop. Cabeza was arrested Thursday by State Police.

