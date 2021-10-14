WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two fans looking to cheer on the Worcester Railers during their season opener will have to chance to face off against professional eater Joey Chestnut in a pie-eating contest.

The hockey club is holding an online raffle where people can pay $5 for a chance to take part in the contest presented by Table Talk Pies during the first intermission of the game at the DCU Center on Oct. 23.

Chestnut is ranked first in the world by Major League Eating and is a 14-time Nathan’s Hot Dog eating champion.

He will compete in the pie-eating contest against local celebrities and two fans picked from the raffle.

The fans who are picked to compete will also receive two tickets to the game.

“The Worcester Railers are excited to have Joey Chestnut launch the return of professional hockey to Worcester,” said Railers President, Stephanie Ramey. “Our fans have been hungry for hockey the last 18 months and we thought Joey Chestnut would be perfect to kick off our fourth season of ECHL action in Worcester.”

The raffle closes on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. with winners being selected at noon.

Funds raised in the raffle will benefit the Worcester Railers HC Foundation.

Fans can also purchase Chestnut meet-and-greet packages, which include a ticket to the game, a voucher for a pie from Table Talk Pies, and the opportunity to meet the champion before the game.

