2 workers accused of assaulting resident at Wareham mobile home park

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Lakeville men are facing criminal charges after police say they attacked and beat a resident at a mobile home park in Wareham on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a confrontation between two workers and a resident at the Great Hill Mobile Home Park around 12:20 p.m. arrested 58-year-old Robert Chaves and 29-year-old Richard Chaves, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Police say a disagreement between the workers and the victim escalated out of control into a physical confrontation. Police did not detail the nature of the incident.

Both men were arrested on charges including assault and battery on a person over 60, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.

No additional information was immediately available.

