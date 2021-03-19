2 workers flown to hospital after falling off icy roof on Cape Cod

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two workers were flown to the hospital on Friday morning after they fell off an icy roof on Cape Cod, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a construction site on Clayton Circle in Mashpee around 8:30 a.m. found a pair of workers who had fell about 30 to 40 feet to the ground, according to the Mashpee Fire Department.

One of the workers slipped and began sliding off the roof and the other worker tried to help but they both plummeted to the ground, officials said.

The roof was said to be slick and its was very windy at the time of the accident.

The workers suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)