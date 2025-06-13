NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two workers were injured Friday in a flash fire that ignited on the roof of a Dunkin’ in Newburyport, fire officials said.

At around 9:52 a.m., firefighters responded to the coffee shop at 167 State St. for reports of a possible explosion, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.

Fire officials determined that two workers, who were repairing a rooftop refrigerant compressor system, were burned when an electrical arc ignited the Freon and sparked a flash fire. The flames shot up and burned one worker’s face and the other’s legs, the department said.

The fire burned out before firefighters arrived. Both workers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of significant burns, according to firefighters.

Officials determined an explosion did not occur. The building was not damaged, authorities said.

An electrical inspector and officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded. The incident remains under investigation.

