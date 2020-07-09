2 workers rescued after scaffolding malfunction leaves them dangling off 12th floor of Boston high-rise

BOSTON (WHDH) – Two workers were rescued after a scaffolding malfunction left them dangling 12 stories above the ground in Boston on Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a high-rise apartment building at 23 Harrison Ave. in Chinatown around 11 a.m. found a pair of workers clinging to the broken scaffolding, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Photos showed crews attempting to use a ladder truck to reach the workers, one of whom could be seen dangling from a rope.

Witness Andres Mateo told 7NEWS that the “panicked” workers waited “at least 10 to 15 minutes” to be rescued.

Crews then rushed into the building and shattered windows to pull the workers to safety because their ladder could not reach them.

“They went up and actually brought both workers safely through the windows,” Boston Fire Captain Jonathan Hernandez told reporters. “They both appear to be safe and sound.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was called to the scene.

It’s not clear what caused the malfunction.

An investigation remains ongoing.

At approximately 11:00 am BFD-Tech companies where able to rescue 2 workers from a scaffold malfunction from a 14 Story high rise. at 230 Harrison Ave Chinatown.The workers were dangling about 12 stores above the ground. pic.twitter.com/cCNVfC2JI0 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 9, 2020

