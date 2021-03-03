2 workers seriously injured after stairwell collapses inside Cambridge parking garage

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two workers suffered significant injuries after a stairwell collapsed inside a parking garage in Cambridge Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the stairwell collapse at the garage on Second and Spring streets found two on-site workers seriously injured, according to Cambridge police.

They had been conducting restoration work.

No additional information has been released.

This comes one week after two workers were fatally hit by a truck at their construction job on High Street in Boston.

The Boston City Council is set to discuss Councilor Ed Flynn’s call for a hearing on construction safety during a virtual meeting Wednesday.

Units have responded to a parking garage at Second Street and Spring Street after one of the stairwells collapsed, resulting in significant injuries to two on-site workers conducting restoration work. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/d436WFykTS — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) March 3, 2021

