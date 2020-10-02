2 workers taken to hospital after lift crane topples over in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two workers were taken to the hospital after a small lift crane toppled over in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 258 Hampshire St. just after 10 a.m. found the crane on its side and a pair of injured workers on the ground, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The men were about 40 feet in the air when the lift crashed to the ground, trapping one of them in the wreckage, 7’s Steve Cooper reported. They were both taken to a local hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

