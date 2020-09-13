2 year anniversary of deadly Merrimack Valley gas disaster

It has been two years since a series of gas explosions rocked the Merrimack Valley in Massachusetts.

The Columbia Gas explosions in September 2018 damaged more than 130 properties and injured two dozen people.

Lawrence native Leonel Rondon, 18, was the only fatality of the deadly gas explosion. He was killed when a chimney came crashing down on his car.

The explosions were the result of overpressurized pipelines.

Columbia Gas was ordered to pay a $53 million fine after pleading guilty to federal charges.

