(CNN) — A 2-year-old child is among at least five people who were killed when a Mexican Naval plane carrying medical patients crashed into the waters of Galveston Bay in Texas on Monday afternoon, US Coast Guard officials say.

The death toll rose Monday night as search and rescue teams scoured the waters west of the Galveston Causeway, where one passenger is still unaccounted for, an official with the Coast Guard’s Heartland sector told CNN. Two were recovered alive in undisclosed conditions.

Eight people were on board the plane – four Naval crew members and four civilians, the Mexican Navy confirmed in a statement. The plane had been transporting burn patients, Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen told CNN affiliate KPRC.

When Billy Howell, who works at Galveston Bait and Tackle, first heard the crash, he thought there had been a car accident on the Galveston Causeway, he told CNN affiliate KTRK. There was “literally zero visibility” at the time of the crash, he said, adding it is not uncommon near the island, where foggy conditions can roll in within minutes.

“As the sea fog goes and the wind blows and changes directions, the fog does get a lot more dense,” Howell said.

The aircraft, a small twin turbo plane, took off from Mérida, the capital of the Mexican state of Yucatán, and was headed for Galveston Scholes International Airport, which lies about 50 miles southeast of Houston, according to data from FlightRadar24.

Initially, the Coast Guard reported four people were recovered alive, but later updated the death toll to indicate two more people had died.

A dive team, crime scene unit, drone unit and patrols were at the scene Monday night, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. A call was received about the crash around 3:17 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.

Officials from the Texas Department of Safety, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are also assisting.

“Search and rescue protocols were immediately activated in coordination with local authorities. The event is underway and protocols are being carried out in coordination with all relevant authorities,” the Mexican Navy said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Mexican Navy said it is coordinating with the Mexican Consulate in Houston. CNN has reached out for more information.

The FAA referred a request for comment to the Coast Guard.

This story has been updated with additional information.

