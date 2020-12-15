2-year-old boy found abandoned at Goodwill drop-off with note, bag of clothes

(WHDH) — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off bin with just a note and a bag of clothes.

Officers found the toddler in the area 57 Stateline Road East in Southaven, Mississippi, just before 10 a.m. on Monday, according to the Southaven Police Department.

The boy, who police said was too young to know his own name, reportedly had a note that stated his mother was no longer able to care for him.

A review of surveillance video showed a man and woman with the child right before he was abandoned. They could be seen fleeing the area in a red vehicle.

Police were later able nab the suspects with the help of tips from the public.

Officials at Mississippi Child Protective Services are in the process of determining whether the child can be returned to family.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)