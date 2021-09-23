CORNVILLE, Maine (AP) — A 2-year-old boy found unresponsive in a small farm pond has died at a hospital, officials said Thursday.

First-responders performed CPR on the boy Tuesday in Cornville, and he was transported to a hospital in Skowhegan before being transferred by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The child was initially in critical condition but he died Wednesday night, a public safety spokesperson said.

The boy was a relative’s house when the incident happened, and the homeowner thought he was inside the house, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The boy was in the pond for a short period before the homeowner discovered he was missing and located him, she said.

