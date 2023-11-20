SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter on Sunday after falling from a shopping cart in Sudbury, officials said.

It’s unclear how the child fell from the shopping cart but it appears it was an accident.

No additional information was immediately available.

