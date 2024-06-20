HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Haverhill Thursday afternoon, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

At 12:27 p.m., Haverhill police responded to the home at 209 Groveland St. for a report of a child who had fallen into a pool, police said.

Officers performed CPR on the child, who was not breathing.

The child was taken to a local hospital by ambulance before being flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital, according to police.

As of 3:07 p.m., the child was in critical condition, according to an X post from Haverhill police.

The incident remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

