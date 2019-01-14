NEWPORT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was found dead in the bitter cold early Monday morning, officials said.

Investigators believe the girl left her house overnight and then couldn’t get back in, according to the Newport Police Department.

BREAKING: 2 yr old girl found dead in #NewportNH – police believe she left home early this morning & was unable to get back in. She was discovered in the cold around 7am. #7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) January 14, 2019

Police are calling the child’s death an “accident.”

A neighbor told the Valley News that he woke up around 4 a.m. to the sound of a child crying but couldn’t see anything.

The man and his girlfriend found the girl about three hours later at the bottom of a set of stairs on Maple Street.

Temperatures dipped below zero in Newport overnight.

