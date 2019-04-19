2-year-old girl found walking in middle of street after wandering away from Peabody daycare

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan has been credited with saving a 2-year-old girl who was found walking in the middle of a street after wandering away from a daycare in Peabody on Friday morning, officials said.

The individual, whose name has not been released, spotted the toddler on Lowell Street around 8 a.m., picked her up, and brought her to safety, according to the Peabody Police Department.

The toddler was dropped off at a nearby Sunoco gas station, where she was later picked up by police.

An investigation determined that the girl had wandered away from Watch a Tot. Police say the daycare was “unaware of the toddler’s location for at least 25 minutes.”

The daycare was ordered to shut down and the Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

“The Department of Children and Families received a report and is investigating,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The child was not injured and reunited with her mother at the Peabody Police Department.

