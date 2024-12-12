LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A toddler was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Lowell Thursday afternoon, police said.

At around 4 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of West Third and Coburn streets for a report of a pedestrian crash, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Upon arrival, police found a 2-year-old girl in the roadway with serious injuries, police said. She was taken to a Boston-area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police, the department said. The crash remains under investigation.

