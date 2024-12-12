LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A toddler was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Lowell Thursday afternoon, police said.

At around 4 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of West Third and Coburn streets for a report of a pedestrian crash, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Upon arrival, police found a 2-year-old girl in the roadway with serious injuries, police said. She was taken to a Boston-area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police, the department said. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox