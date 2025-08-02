WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-year-old boy has been hospitalized in critical condition following a fall from his home in Worcester on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 490 Shrewsbury St. around 1 p.m. met a father who was in the process of taking his son to the emergency room after the child fell from a window at their home and was unresponsive, according to police.

An investigation determined the child fell through a closed window screen on Hamilton Street and fell 10 to 12 feet onto the driveway below. The incident remains under investigation but appears to be an accident.

