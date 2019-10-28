2-year-old leaves Boston hospitals for the first time in his life

BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-year-old with a rare muscular disease is leaving Boston hospitals for the first time in his life.

“Today’s the big day, we’re going home,” said Lydia Anderson, mother of Raistlin Anderson. “It’s been two years, one month and 14 days, I think now.”

Raistlin was born with a rare genetic disorder that affects the smooth muscle tissue throughout his body. Only 50 people have been diagnosed with the disease, and there is currently no cure.

The Anderson family moved across the country to Boston after Raistlin was born to get special care, first at Mass General and for the past year at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton.

“He’s amazing, he’s a really happy little boy, super playful, really resilient,” said Dr. Elisabeth Schainker, who said Raistlin will have to deal with the disease for the rest of his life. “He’s a joy, his life will be wonderful.”

Schainker said Raistlin is finally stable enough to leave the hospital.

“Everyone is confident enough that he can go home,” she said. “His parents have learned all his care, he’ll do great.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)