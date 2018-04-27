SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - Despite her recent cancer diagnosis, 2-year-old Ketlyn Gomes was all smiles Friday during a party at the Saugus Police Department.

Ketlyn was recently diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of the soft tissue. Cops for Kids with Cancer teamed up with Saugus police to present the Gomes family with a $5,000 check aimed at helping them handle medical costs.

“What we hope to do is, in all aspects of this, is to make this a fun day for her,” Cops for Kids with Cancer director Edward McNelley said. “If you saw that family today, then you know why we do it.”

Saugus Police Chief Domenic Dimella said he was happy to bring a smile to Ketlyn’s face.

“As an organization, we want to be able to do these types of things and it makes us feel really good,” he said.

Ketlyn’s mother, Raquel Gomes, said through a translator that she is very thankful for the donation.

Cops for Kids with Cancer donates about $40,000 every month.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)