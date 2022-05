Seattle police officers were able to rescue a two-year-old and several adults after their raft was carried out into open water by high winds.

The raft started sinking after coming into contact with a bridge, sending the party plunging into the frigid lake water.

The situation was made more dangerous after two good samaritans were also sent into the water after attempting to help.

Officers were able to pull each individual into safety vessels.

Officials say no one had to go to the hospital.