2-year-old rushed to hospital after being pulled from pool in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was pulled from a Taunton pool Wednesday, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Washington Street around 5 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive child and upon their arrival, began providing medical aid and CPR until EMS arrived, according to a joint release issued by Police Chief Edward J. Walsh and Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a Boston hospital.

He is said to be breathing on his own though no further information on his condition was released.

“I commend the work of the officers for arriving on scene as quickly as they did, within one minute of the initial call,” Walsh said. “The quick actions of both the police and fire personnel is a testament to their training and ability to act under very stressful circumstances.”

So far, it is unclear how that boy fell into the pool.

No further information was made available.

