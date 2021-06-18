RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-year-old suffered serious injuries following a crash in Raynham on Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a two-vehicle crash on Route 24 southbound just before the Route 44 exit around 9:40 a.m. found the toddler had been seriously injured, according to state police.

The child was transported to a Boston hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

