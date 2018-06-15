2-year-old seriously injured in fall from window in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-year-old suffered serious injuries after falling out of a window in Franklin, police said.

Franklin police and firefighters responded to a report of a toddler who fell out of the window of a home on Old Grove Street about 5:57 p.m., police said.

The child, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

The incident is being investigated by Franklin police.

