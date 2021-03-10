2-year-old struck by car in Spencer driveway, hospitalized

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-year-old toddler was rushed to a hospital Wednesday after they were struck by a car in Spencer.

The car was backing out of a driveway on Bixby Road.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No further details were released.

