2-year-old to be remembered during candlelight vigil Sunday in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-year-old girl will be remembered during a candlelight vigil on Sunday afternoon in Whitman.

The vigil is in honor of Lyric Farrell, who died of a head injury last month after she was found unresponsive by authorities.

Her mother, Shaniqua Leonard, has been charged with her death and has pleaded not guilty.

The vigil is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. in Miss Kay’s School of Dance on Bedford Street.

