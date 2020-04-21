2 young boys raising money for local police department with claw machine full of toilet paper

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (WHDH) — Two young boys in Missouri are clawing for donations for their local police department.

The boys put toilet paper in a claw machine to help raise money for Chesterfield police.

People can pay $5 for three tries at a roll of toilet paper.

All money raised is being donated to the police department.

The creative idea comes following a toilet paper shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

