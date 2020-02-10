Two children who were believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after their mother was discovered dead inside a Dallas apartment have been found safe, authorities said.

An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Julien Rodgers and 7-year-old Jordan Rodgers after officers discovered their mother, 26-year-old Latiffiney Rodgers, dead inside an apartment Sunday night during a welfare check, Dallas police told The Dallas Morning News.

The two boys were found Monday morning about six miles from where they had last been seen, the news outlet added.

Julien and Jordan were taken to a children’s advocacy center in what police called good condition.

Johnnie Ray Palmore, who was wanted in connection with the children’s disappearance, was reportedly found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Palmore is also believed to be a suspect in Rodgers’ death.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)