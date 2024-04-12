It was the surprise of a lifetime for two young college hockey fans.

Logan Gatto, who roots for Boston University, and Josh Bello, who roots for Boston College, were shocked to find out they’d be flying to Saint Paul, Minnesota this week to see their favorite teams compete in the Frozen Four.

Team IMPACT, which matches children facing serious illness and disability onto college sports teams to build independence and confidence, organized the surprise for the two hockey lovers with their respective favorite teams.

“I thought I was in a dream,” Bello said of when he found out about his trip.

“I’m excited!” Gatto said.

Logan, 8, who has epilepsy, was watched with B.U. in 2022, cheering on the team and spending time with the players during practice. This was his second Frozen Four, having accompanied the team to Tampa for last year’s tournament.

“Anytime we get to do something with the team, it’s always an amazing experience,” Logan’s father Nick Gatto said. “Logan loves every minute of it.”

Josh, 10, from Needham, lives with a kidney disorder called nephrotic syndrome. He first connected with B.C. in 2019, not only spending time at the rink but also joining team dinners, celebrations, and other events.

“It’s a cool opportunity that Team Impact gives these kids,” said Josh’s mother Melissa Bello. “There is nothing else like it and the confidence it shows them.”

