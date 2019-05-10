2 men escape serious injuries when car slams into building, bursts into flames in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two 18-year-old men narrowly escaped serious injuries when their car burst into flames after slamming into a vacant Brockton building Thursday night.

Crews responding to a report of a car fire next to a building in the area of Frederick Douglas Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found a burning Audi sedan had plunged about six feet into the structure.

The driver and sole passenger, both of Brockton, self evacuated and were transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte.

Firefighters immediately began attacking the flames, which proved difficult due to the gasoline that was leaking from the car, Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said.

“With the gasoline, it’s a hybrocarbon with some ethanol in it, we had to knock it down with a dry chemical extinguisher to put that out and then we had to put foam on it to blanket it,” he explained. “It doesn’t go out just with putting water on it, we have to use foam on it as well.”

Authorities say the downtown building was very old but had been vacant for a long time, so they don’t believe anyone was inside.

The car was pulled out of the building and towed away.

No charges have been filed at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)