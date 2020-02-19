COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two 18-year-olds were taken into custody after they allegedly broke into a former nursing home in Cohasset.

Officers responding to a breaking and entering in progress report on Chief Justice Cushing Highway found two young men from Hingham fleeing into the woods, Cohasset police said.

They surrendered after Norwell and Cohasset police K-9s closed in.

The suspects’ names have not been released and police have not said if they are facing any charges.

Two #Hingham 18-year olds in custody after CPD responded to a B&E in progress @ former nursing home on CJC Hwy. Men fled into woods & Surrendered after @norwellpd K9 and #Cohasset PD K9 closed in. Thx @HinghamPolice, @norwellpd, and @SSRECC911 dispatch for assist. pic.twitter.com/tAb7LKtRO9 — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) February 19, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)