2 young siblings walking on sidewalk struck by dirt bike in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two siblings were run over by a dirt bike moments after they got off a school bus in Dorchester on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian crash on Washington Street shortly before 4 p.m. found a young girl and her brother suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Both were taken to an area hospital.

Police say they were struck by someone who was riding down the sidewalk on a green dirt bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

