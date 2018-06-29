20 arrested in massive Brockton warrant sweep

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Twenty people were arrested Thursday in a massive warrant sweep in Brockton that took a firearm and trafficking amounts of cocaine off the street, officials said.

More than 50 law enforcement officers gathered in Brockton about 6 a.m. before fanning out to execute search warrants across the city.

“Law enforcement at all levels are working daily to combat crime in the city of Brockton,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement. “I commend the work of the State Police, Brockton Police, and all of the agencies who participated this morning. We will continue to work to impact public safety in this city and help keep residents safe this summer.”

Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter also hailed the operation, saying, “We’ve been listening to our resident who are concerned about crime and loitering especially downtown. For the past few weeks our police have gone undercover to target criminal who engage in quality of life crimes. Thirteen of these arrests were in the downtown and Legion Parkway area.”

The men and women arrested had outstanding warrants for charges including child rape, cocaine trafficking, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegally possessing a firearm, Cruz said.

Arrested were: Fabian F. Sevilla, of Brockton; Edmund Kelsey, of Brockton; Corey Brown-Blanchard, of Brockton; Daniel Reynaldo Morales Jr.; Raul Robles Jr., of Brockton; Michelle E. Curric, of Brockton, Nicole Christine Bilunas, of Brockton; Joshua J. Erlandson, of Brockton; Bernard Barrett Baker, of Brockton; Quentin L. Stallworth-Noile, of Brockton; Jennifer Lee Murphy, of Brockton; Beverly Joann McCrohan, of Brockton; Joel Lewis, of South Easton; John Brown, of Brockton; Michael Marrow, of Bridgewater; Cameron Duchene-Reynolds, of Brockton; Josue Perez Caraballo, of Brockton; Wendi M. Bergeron, of Brockton; Johnnie Martin, of Brockton; and Euclides Dossantos, of Brockton.

All are scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court.

20 Arrested As Part of Brockton Warrant Sweep pic.twitter.com/eRDyYWsWGP — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) June 28, 2018

