20 Boston University students facing possible suspension after large party

BOSTON (WHDH) - Twenty Boston University students are facing a possible suspension after campus police broke up a large party over the weekend.

RELATED: Boston University says it will suspend students who attend or host large parties

Police caught the students having an outdoor “beer party” on the university’s West Campus early Sunday morning, according to a post by BU Today.

The students in question were not following the university’s COVID-19 guidelines on gathering size, social distancing, and masks.

Kenneth Elmore, associate provost and dean of students, called the gathering “highly problematic” and said each student could be punished with a semester-long suspension.

“This weekend’s alleged violations are violations of the expectations we set out for this academic year,” Elmore told BU Today.

A judicial process will determine whether suspensions get handed down.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)