Firefighters battle Worcester blaze that left 20 displaced

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Worcester Thursday that left 20 people displaced.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Harrison Street around 7 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames showing from the entire home.
A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising into the air from a distance.
The American Red Cross was called to assist.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
