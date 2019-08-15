Firefighters battle Worcester blaze that left 20 displaced

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Worcester Thursday that left 20 people displaced.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Harrison Street around 7 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames showing from the entire home.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising into the air from a distance.

The American Red Cross was called to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire on Harrison street #Worcester, could smell smoke on Austin & Main Street. pic.twitter.com/iEewFeJjia — AMN (@azucarmexica) August 15, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)