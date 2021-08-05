SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem received 20 dogs from South Carolina over the weekend following the state’s largest-ever animal cruelty case.

Three of the dogs transported from the Charleston Animal Society in S.C. were seized with more than 400 animals from a property on July 16.

Those dogs — two beagles named Giblet and Biscuit and a hound-mix named Hermes — are lucky to be alive after being found emaciated with no access to food or water in enclosures filled with their own waste, according to the MSPCA-Angell.

Biscuit and Giblet have been transported to the MSCPA at Nevins Farm in Methuen to undergo dental surgery for severe dental disease as well as to remove a painful abscess found in Giblet’s mouth.

Hermes will also undergo surgery to remove a mass found on his foreleg.

All three dogs will undergo a recovery process before being placed up for adoption.

The 17 other dogs, who are not tied to the cruelty case, were transported from the same S.C. animal society to Massachusetts in order to make room for new arrivals.

They will be available for adoption in the near future.

The NEAS and MSPCA recently formed a partnership with the Charleston Animal Society to help with situations like this one.

“Earlier this year, the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter announced an affiliation that will allow the two organizations to work together to help even more animals both locally and nationally,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell and interim executive director at NEAS.

Since its inception in June, nearly 100 animals have been transported from S.C. to Mass.

Dozens of animals remain available for adoption on the MSPCA’s website.

