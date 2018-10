BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police say about 20 headstones have been vandalized at a Vermont cemetery.

The Bennington Banner reported Tuesday the vandalism happened at the Bennington Village Cemetery sometime over the weekend.

The Bennington Police Department says it will cost between $10,000 and $15,000 to repair the toppled headstones.

The cemetery is owned by the town of Bennington.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Bennington police.