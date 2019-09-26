20 Medford police officers suspended after investigation into detail pay violations

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Twenty Medford police officers have been suspended without pay after a monthslong investigation into detail pay violations, officials told 7’s Steve Cooper.

In June, Mayor Stephanie M. Burke was told the Medford Police Department’s detail policy may not have been followed at a construction project in 2018, according to a city-issued press release.

“As Mayor, I’m dismayed and disappointed with the actions of some members of the Medford Police Department,” Burke said in the release. “However, I remain confident that in concert with the chief of police, we handled this matter swiftly, professionally, and with veracity.”

Breaking: 20 Medford Police officers suspended without pay in work detail pay scandel #7news pic.twitter.com/k3yjU9ORiM — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 26, 2019

After Burke consulted with Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley and City Solicitor Mark Rumley, Massachusetts State Police Captain Paul L’Italien was selected to lead an independent investigation into allegations that officers violated policies related to detail work by falsifying time cards.

L’Italien’s investigation wrapped up in August after he was said to have received “full cooperation of the officers” who answered his inquiries “candidly without reservation.”

After reviewing L’Italien’s findings, Chief Buckley told Burke that he believed it was necessary to discipline each officer based on the nature of their violations.

No additional information was immediately available.

Medford police suspensions involve a singular construction project in Medford last year#7news pic.twitter.com/RxUBnRO0HM — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 26, 2019

